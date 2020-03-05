CMO for England announces 25 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19): 5 March 2020

Professor Chris Whitty, CMO for England, said:

As of 9am this morning 25 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.

Seventeen were diagnosed who had recently travelled from recognised countries or from recognised clusters which were under investigation. Eight patients were identified in the UK where it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad. This is being investigated and contact tracing has begun.

The total number of confirmed cases in England is now 105. Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, the total number of UK cases is 115.