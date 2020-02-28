News story
CMO for England announces 2 new cases of novel coronavirus: 28 February 2020
Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty statement on 2 new cases of COVID-19 passed on in Iran.
Two further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.
The virus was passed on in Iran and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres at the Royal Free Hospital.
The total number of cases in England is now 17. Following confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 19.