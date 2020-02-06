News story
CMO confirms third case of coronavirus in England
Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty statement about a new case of novel coronavirus in England.
A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 3. The individual did not acquire this in the UK.
The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus. The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had.