Charity sector comes together to co-ordinate future response to national critical incidents

The charity sector has come together to discuss their role in responding to future domestic disasters such as terror attacks, natural disasters, and other large scale national crises in the UK.

25 large and small charities, umbrella bodies, fundraising platforms and charity regulators attended a roundtable convened and hosted by the Charity Commission on Friday last week. At the meeting attendees agreed to the principle of creating a collective framework to co-ordinate and enable future charity sector responses to national critical incidents. They also agreed to form a working group to develop the framework and operating principles behind any future disaster response by charities.

The creation of the working group follows a number of tragic events in the UK last year, including the Grenfell Tower fire and the terror attacks in Westminster, Manchester, London Bridge and Finsbury Park. The events attracted significant amounts of public support and charitable donations and charities played a key role in providing support and services to victims.

The group will work closely with other charities as well as national and local government where required to provide a swift, efficient and impactful response to any future disasters.

David Holdsworth, Deputy Chief Executive of The Charity Commission said:

Charities by their very nature help people in times of need and the tragic disasters that we’ve seen in the UK over the past year have highlighted the great work charities do to support victims and channel the public’s compassion and generosity. Charities’ experience and expertise, as well as their ties to local communities, often make them best-placed to respond in these situations. Advances in technology combined with the consistent sheer generosity of the British public makes it an opportune time for charities to consider how they can work together to maximise their support for UK citizens in times of need.

