Charity regulator appoints interim manager to Fazal Ellahi Charitable Trust

The Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity on 16 April 2018 to look into a number of concerns including the use of the charity’s premises to support or condone terrorism.

The investigation was opened following the conviction of the charity’s Imam for six counts of encouragement of terrorism, and two counts of encouraging support for a proscribed organisation. The Commission also had concerns regarding the management and administration of the charity by its trustees and their failure to evidence their compliance with the charity’s governing document and other charity law duties.

As a result the Commission made an order, on 7 August 2018, under section 76(3)(g) of the Charities Act 2011 to appoint Jonathan Burchfield of Stone King LLP as interim manager of the charity. The interim manager has taken over the management and administration of the charity to the exclusion of the charity’s trustees.

The Commission’s investigation continues.

