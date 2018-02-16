Charity Commission calls for information about Presidents Club Charitable Trust

The Charity Commission is encouraging anyone who would like to share relevant information about the Presidents Club Charitable Trust and the charity’s fundraising event on 18 January to come forward, in order to help the Commission determine whether trustees of the charity have complied with their legal duties and responsibilities.

The Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, opened a regulatory compliance case into the charity on 24 January 2018, following media reports alleging that some staff were exposed to harassment and inappropriate activity at the event. The police have already stressed that any allegations of criminal behaviour should be reported to them.

Tracy Howarth, Head of Regulatory Compliance at the Charity Commission says:

It is important that anyone who attended or worked at the event knows they can come forward and raise concerns with us. We can’t provide any legal remedy or compensation to individuals. But what we can and must do, is to assess whether the trustees of the charity complied with important legal duties and responsibilities in managing their charity. We want to ensure we have all the information possible to make a balanced and reasoned assessment of the facts. So I would like to encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Commission at: rauemailteam@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk.

The Commission stresses that some the issues raised by the event are not within its regulatory remit and it is working closely with other regulators as appropriate.

The opening of the case is not in itself a finding of wrongdoing. When the case has concluded, the Commission will publish a report detailing what issues it looked at, what it found and what it did. Previous Commission regulatory case reports are available on GOV.UK.

