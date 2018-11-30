Carprieve Small Animal Injection – Product defect recall alert

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd is recalling the below mentioned batch from the market place as a precautionary measure as sterility cannot be assured.

Batch Expiry Date 8254-90G 21/06/2020

Norbrook is contacting vets and wholesalers to examine inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall.

Should you have any questions, please contact Ms. Naomh Thompson (0044 2830264435) or alternatively by email to naomh.thompson@norbrook.co.uk