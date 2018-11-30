News story
Carprieve Small Animal Injection – Product defect recall alert
Product Defect recall alert for Carprieve Small Animal Injection (Vm 02000/4229) by Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.
Norbrook Laboratories Ltd is recalling the below mentioned batch from the market place as a precautionary measure as sterility cannot be assured.
|Batch
|Expiry Date
|8254-90G
|21/06/2020
Norbrook is contacting vets and wholesalers to examine inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall.
Should you have any questions, please contact Ms. Naomh Thompson (0044 2830264435) or alternatively by email to naomh.thompson@norbrook.co.uk
