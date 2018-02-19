Government response
Cargo on direct flights from Bangladesh to the UK
Cargo handling restrictions lifted on direct flights from Dhaka International Airport to the UK.
Following ongoing cooperation with the government of Bangladesh on the standards of aviation security at Dhaka International Airport, the Department of Transport has removed the interim restrictions suspending the carriage of cargo on direct flights from Dhaka to the UK. The UK government will continue to work with the government of Bangladesh to support ongoing improvement in standards for all aspects of aviation security.
Foreign Office travel advice for Bangladesh is available.
