Building the future of UK aerospace: funding for innovative ideas

Up to £150 million is available to support organisations with innovative aerospace projects this year.

Funding is through a competition delivered by Innovate UK, in partnership with The Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Part of a larger £3.9 billion joint investment between government and industry, this funding is for projects that encourage competition and innovation in aerospace, while protecting jobs and raising the UK’s profile as a manufacturer.

This is one of a series of regular calls for ideas.

Raising ambition in aerospace

The competition will invest in innovative technologies that can provide new employment and training opportunities.

It is in 4 stages. At this stage, organisations can submit an expression of interest with their ideas for research or capital investment projects. Successful applicants will then be able to apply for funding in the next stage.

Projects should encourage sustainable, competitive development within the industry. The focus is on:

helping the UK to manufacture, design and deliver next-generation aircraft

making the UK a global leader in large complex aerostructures, particularly wings

introducing smart and connected technologies

developing new, more efficient propulsion technologies

Organisations submitting an application need to sign up to the ATI’s framework agreement.

Competition information