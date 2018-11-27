News story
Bryan Sanderson confirmed as Chairman of the Low Pay Commission (LPC)
The independent LPC provides expert advice to the government about the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates.
Bryan Sanderson has today (Tuesday 27 November 2018) been confirmed as the Chairman of the Low Pay Commission (LPC). He will take up his role with effect from 1 January 2019 having previously served for 2 years as interim Chair.
Mr Sanderson is currently trustee of several charities, an Emeritus Governor of the LSE and has continuing business interests.
The independent LPC is made up of employers, worker representatives and labour market experts - and provides recommendations annually to the government about National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates.
Biography
Prior to Bryan’s current role, he was a Managing Director and CEO of BP Chemicals. He was the Chairman at Standard Chartered Bank, Northern Rock, the Learning and Skills Council and BUPA. Bryan has more than 40 years’ experience in the energy, chemicals and financial sectors.