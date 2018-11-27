Bryan Sanderson confirmed as Chairman of the Low Pay Commission (LPC)

Bryan Sanderson has today (Tuesday 27 November 2018) been confirmed as the Chairman of the Low Pay Commission ( LPC ). He will take up his role with effect from 1 January 2019 having previously served for 2 years as interim Chair.

Mr Sanderson is currently trustee of several charities, an Emeritus Governor of the LSE and has continuing business interests.

The independent LPC is made up of employers, worker representatives and labour market experts - and provides recommendations annually to the government about National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates.

Biography