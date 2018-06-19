Press release
Boris Johnson: US Human Rights Council withdrawal is regrettable
The Foreign Secretary has commented on the United States’ decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
The United States’ decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council is regrettable.
We’ve made no secret of the fact that the UK wants to see reform of the Human Rights Council, but we are committed to working to strengthen the Council from within.
Britain’s support for the Human Rights Council remains steadfast. It is the best tool the international community has to address impunity in an imperfect world and to advance many of our international goals.
That’s why we will continue to support and champion it.
