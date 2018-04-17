News story
Blue Belt publication for schools launched
New Government publication introduces the Blue Belt Programme to secondary school children.
A new Government publication has been created to introduce the work of the Blue Belt Programme to secondary school children.
The publication was launched at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April 2018, on board the Cefas Endeavour vessel, with the help of local school children from South London.
The Blue Belt programme supports delivery of the UK government’s commitment to provide long term protection of over four million square kilometres of marine environment across the UK Overseas Territories.
