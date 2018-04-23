Big Lottery Fund Reappointments

Perdita Fraser

Perdita Fraser is an experienced director, and has held board roles across the private, public and third sectors. Her specific focus areas have been social mobility, renewables, financial sustainability, social enterprise and building cross-sector partnership between public, private, third and international organisations. She has been involved for over 20 years with several youth/social mobility charities including Rugby Portobello Trust and Access Aspiration. She is a member of the Court of the University of Edinburgh and is an adviser/member of Ashoka UK and Changing the Chemistry. She is currently leading a diversity initiative with the UK Cabinet Office aiming to increase diversity on public sector boards, and she sits as an independent panel member for UK government public appointments. She was named as one of the “100 Women to Watch” on the female FTSE Board Report 2015 compiled annually by Cranfield University. Perdita is a Fellow of the RSA.

Elizabeth Passey

Elizabeth Passey brings a strong background in financial and asset management. She is Convener (Chairman) of Court of The University of Glasgow, Non-Executive Director of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC, senior advisor to J Stern Co and a former Managing Director of Investec Asset Management and of Morgan Stanley. She is also a Trustee and Board Member of The Zoological Society of London and The Wye and Usk Foundation.

The roles are renumerated at £7,848 per annum. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Perdita and Elizabeth have declared no such activity.