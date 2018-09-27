BIA and MHRA publish report ‘Collaborative Working in the UK, Driving Innovation Forward’ following their eighth annual joint conference

Key themes for the day included the UK regulatory environment now and post Brexit, the accelerated access pathway for breakthrough therapies and technologies, drug device combinations and the importance of real world evidence in regulatory decision-making.

Sir Michael Rawlins, Chairman of Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency delivered the keynote address on accelerating access to innovative therapies and implementing the AAR recommendations under the Life Sciences Industrial Strategy.

The report brings together highlights from the day including perspectives from senior experts from across the sector including: MHRA the UK regulator, the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC), the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD), the Department of Health and Social Care, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the Office for Life Sciences, notified bodies, the life science industry, research charities and patient organisations.

Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Dr Ian Hudson, said:

It is an important part of the agency remit to support innovation, improving access to new medicines and promoting public health gains. The record number of delegates at this annual conference reflects the value of continued dialogue between regulators and stakeholders in helping to achieve this objective and to drive innovation forward.

Commenting on the publication of the report, BIA CEO, Steve Bates, said:

As the UK moves closer to Brexit it is vital that industry, the regulators and wider stakeholders work together to ensure the best possible outcome for patients in the UK and Europe, and this event provides a useful forum to bring key players in the sector together. The fantastic line up of speakers and excellent attendance demonstrate the value of this forum.

The full report can be downloaded here and you can also find the full programme and slide presentations for this year on the conference website.