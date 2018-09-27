Benefit from a business-academic partnership: apply for funding

Up to £40 million is available this financial year for businesses to collaborate with an academic or research organisation and a graduate on a Knowledge Transfer Partnership.

Translate the latest research into commercial success

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships offer funding and support for a UK business to bring a graduate into their organisation and work on an innovation project.

The idea is that it will enable the business to translate academic thinking into commercial products and services, leading to growth and future development.

Projects can focus on any technology or industry area and last between 1 and 3 years. Businesses should have a specific project in mind when applying.

If a business already has a relationship with a university, college or research and technology organisation, they can choose to work with them. Alternatively, they can contact a Knowledge Transfer Adviser to find a partner and get advice, including support with their application.

Applications should:

outlines who the participants are

set out the objectives of the project

explain what the project is proposing to do

set deliverables for the graduate

Specialist machinery manufacturer, Cygnet Texkimp and the University of Manchester previously took part in a 2-year Knowledge Transfer Partnership.

Their project brought in PhD graduate and composites academic, Dr Yan Liu, who helped to develop the world’s first 3D winder for carbon fibre. This machine is able to create complex and curved composite parts for use in next generation, lightweight, fuel-efficient cars and aeroplanes.

This success saw Yan offered a permanent role with Cygnet Texkimp.

Cygnet Texkimp Knowledge Transfer Partnership

Programme information