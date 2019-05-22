April 2019 Transaction Data

In April:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,682,690 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 390,282

HM Land Registry completed 1,682,691 applications in April compared with 1,744,141 in March and 1,625,098 last April, of which:

326,712 were applications for register updates compared with 339,014 in March

900,402 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 914,549 in March

196,722 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 207,099 in March

15,051 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 20,364 in March

Applications by region and country

Region/country February applications March applications April applications South East 451,646 394,377 390,282 Greater London 388,647 323,612 342,718 North West 231,694 207,148 184,671 South West 186,573 167,025 152,788 West Midlands 175,911 147,646 147,116 Yorkshire and the Humber 163,180 139,817 130,318 East Midlands 143,610 123,991 116,289 North 95,309 87,349 77,117 East Anglia 81,378 71,766 66,009 Isles of Scilly 39 52 40 Wales 90,670 81,275 75,271 England and Wales (not assigned) 95 83 72 Total 2,008,752 1,744,141 1,682,691

Top 5 local authority areas

Top 5 Local authority areas February applications Top 5 Local authority areas March applications Top 5 Local authority areas April applications Birmingham 33,487 Birmingham 27,727 Ealing 37,219 City of Westminster 30,300 City of Westminster 24,089 Birmingham 25,660 Leeds 25,250 Leeds 22,015 City of Westminster 21,722 Manchester 20,697 Manchester 17,248 Leeds 20,362 Cornwall 19,904 Cornwall 17,232 Slough 18,637

Top 5 customers

Top 5 customers February applications Top 5 customers March applications Top 5 customers April applications Enact 53,870 Enact 47,766 WSP Management Services Ltd 57,238 Infotrack Limited 48,464 Infotrack Limited 43,725 Enact 45,912 Optima Legal Services 29,665 Optima Legal services 24,430 Infotrack Limited 42,935 O’Neill Patient 27,307 O’Neill Patient 24,345 O’Neill Patient 23,612 My Home Move Limited 21,110 My Home Move Limited 19,723 Optima Legal Services 22,671

Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk

