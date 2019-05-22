News story
April 2019 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2019.
In April:
-
HM Land Registry completed more than 1,682,690 applications to change or query the Land Register
-
the South East topped the table of regional applications with 390,282
HM Land Registry completed 1,682,691 applications in April compared with 1,744,141 in March and 1,625,098 last April, of which:
-
326,712 were applications for register updates compared with 339,014 in March
-
900,402 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 914,549 in March
-
196,722 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 207,099 in March
-
15,051 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 20,364 in March
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|February applications
|March applications
|April applications
|South East
|451,646
|394,377
|390,282
|Greater London
|388,647
|323,612
|342,718
|North West
|231,694
|207,148
|184,671
|South West
|186,573
|167,025
|152,788
|West Midlands
|175,911
|147,646
|147,116
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|163,180
|139,817
|130,318
|East Midlands
|143,610
|123,991
|116,289
|North
|95,309
|87,349
|77,117
|East Anglia
|81,378
|71,766
|66,009
|Isles of Scilly
|39
|52
|40
|Wales
|90,670
|81,275
|75,271
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|95
|83
|72
|Total
|2,008,752
|1,744,141
|1,682,691
Top 5 local authority areas
|Top 5 Local authority areas
|February applications
|Top 5 Local authority areas
|March applications
|Top 5 Local authority areas
|April applications
|Birmingham
|33,487
|Birmingham
|27,727
|Ealing
|37,219
|City of Westminster
|30,300
|City of Westminster
|24,089
|Birmingham
|25,660
|Leeds
|25,250
|Leeds
|22,015
|City of Westminster
|21,722
|Manchester
|20,697
|Manchester
|17,248
|Leeds
|20,362
|Cornwall
|19,904
|Cornwall
|17,232
|Slough
|18,637
Top 5 customers
|Top 5 customers
|February applications
|Top 5 customers
|March applications
|Top 5 customers
|April applications
|Enact
|53,870
|Enact
|47,766
|WSP Management Services Ltd
|57,238
|Infotrack Limited
|48,464
|Infotrack Limited
|43,725
|Enact
|45,912
|Optima Legal Services
|29,665
|Optima Legal services
|24,430
|Infotrack Limited
|42,935
|O’Neill Patient
|27,307
|O’Neill Patient
|24,345
|O’Neill Patient
|23,612
|My Home Move Limited
|21,110
|My Home Move Limited
|19,723
|Optima Legal Services
|22,671
Access the full dataset on data.gov.uk
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The May data will be published at 11am on Friday 21 June 2019.