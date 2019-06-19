Statistical data set
UK House Price Index: data downloads April 2019
Download aggregated data behind the UK House Price Index (UK HPI), in CSV format.
The UK House Price Index is a National Statistic.
Download the full UK House Price Index data below, or use our tool to create your own bespoke reports.
This file includes a derived back series for the new UK HPI. Under the UK HPI, data is available from 1995 for England and Wales, 2004 for Scotland and 2005 for Northern Ireland. A longer back series has been derived by using the historic path of the Office for National Statistics HPI to construct a series back to 1968.
For more information about the data in these files, see About the UK HPI – Data tables.
For more information about the UK HPI revisions policy, see About the UK HPI – Revisions to the UK HPI data.