Welcome to the Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme ( ODAS ) information page.

Apprenticeships provide fantastic opportunities to enhance your skills and knowledge to help you perform to the best of your ability. Open to anyone aged 16 or over, Apprenticeships enable you to earn while you learn and are a great way to develop yourself and your skills.

Whether you want to know more about ODAS , are interested in starting the Apprenticeship, or an apprentice looking for more information, everything you need can be found on this page.

Like any journey there is a start and an end point to an apprenticeship, so to help you find the information you’re looking for we’ve given you some pointers about each link, so feel free to dive in wherever you would like to.

More information and resources

For an introduction to ODAS , the entry routes, and some of the benefits, the best place to start is the ODP apprenticeship leaflet - Apprenticeships - ignite your spark ( PDF , 1.23MB, 3 pages)

There are many positive things about being an apprentice, but did you know you they include access to NUS discounts and discounted travel passes? Read more in our apprenticeship discounts leaflet - Apprenticeship discounts ( PDF , 307KB, 3 pages)

You can find out much more about the Apprenticeship Standard for the ODP on the Institute for Apprenticeships - Public Service Operational Delivery Apprenticeship website.

If you want to know more about the content of the Apprenticeship and what you’ll be doing in more detail, read our training provider’s handout - Public Service Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Level 3 ( PDF , 488KB, 5 pages)

Take a look at our visual depiction of a standard Operational Delivery Officer’s ‘learning journey’ which illustrates each stage in the Apprenticeship, what happens during the programme, and the type of things you’ll be working on - Apprenticeship journey ( PDF , 187KB, 2 pages)

Drill down into the detail and find out more about the types of learning activities you’ll undertake and the time you have to complete this learning whilst at work - Knowledgepool 20% off the job training guide ( PDF , 632KB, 7 pages)

When you’re heading towards the end of the Apprenticeship journey you’ll need to know more about End Point Assessments (EPAs). We’ve created a guide that will give you a clear understanding of how it works - EPA process map ( PDF , 192KB, 1 page)

Line managers also have an important role to play in Apprenticeships. More information for line managers can be found in this handy guide - Apprenticeships - line manager facts ( PDF , 139KB, 2 pages)

Watch a YouTube video from ODAS :

ODAS YouTube video

Apprenticeship Stories - coming soon - hear from Apprentices working in Operational Delivery Profession across a wide range of government departments.

For line managers and employers of apprentices - The Learning and Work Institute have designed a toolkit with practical information, sources of support and case studies for employers wanting to develop an inclusive and accessible apprenticeship offer. They also have more hints and tips for supporting apprentices.

Looking for more information on Off the Job training? Find out more about 20% off the job training - 20% off the job training guide ( PDF , 275KB, 3 pages)

If the ODAS Level 3 isn’t for you, this list produced by Cabinet Office provides details of all Apprenticeships currently available within the Civil Service, from level 2 to level 7 and the topics on offer - Apprenticeship standards ( PDF , 198KB, 15 pages) .

Thanks for reading and good luck with your journey!

Follow us and join the conversation on Twitter.

We hope this page has helped answer any questions you might have, but if you would like to discuss anything further, or you haven’t been able to find what you were looking for, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with the team by emailing: learningandaccreditationteam.centralodp@hmrc.gov.uk.