Appointment of new Permanent Secretary at Defra

The Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, with the agreement of the Prime Minister, has today announced the appointment of Tamara Finkelstein as the new Permanent Secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Tamara is currently serving as the interim Permanent Secretary at Defra and was previously the department’s Director General for EU Exit.

Welcoming Tamara’s appointment, the Cabinet Secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill, said:

Tamara has been appointed as the Permanent Secretary to continue building on the great work she is already leading at Defra. This appointment reflects not only the significant contribution she has made to the Department to date, but also the knowledge and experience she brings with her from an array of other important roles in government.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said:

I am delighted Tamara has been chosen as Defra’s new Permanent Secretary. She is an outstanding public servant I have very much enjoyed working with. I know she will provide superb leadership to a great department and I am very much looking forward to working with her on our exciting agenda.

Tamara Finkelstein said: