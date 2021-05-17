Appointment of Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Cheshire: 17 May 2021

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Lady Redmond MBE DL as Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Cheshire in succession to Mr David Briggs CVO MBE.

Background

Alexis Redmond is a chartered accountant, enjoying several years in the profession before she moved on to build a successful career establishing one of the largest independent television drama production companies in the UK with her husband Phil. She has held many senior non-executive, governor and trustee positions including National Museums Liverpool, Riverside Housing Association, Liverpool John Moores University and Alder Hey Hospital NHS Children’s Charitable Trust. She has supported many charities and currently chairs a regional centre of the cancer charity Maggie’s, covering Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales; sits on the Poverty Truth Advisory Board set up by Cheshire West and Chester Council; and is President of St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice.

She was born in South Wales and has lived in Cheshire for over 30 years with her husband and now adult children, achieving great satisfaction in the protection and development of her Registered Grade II garden at her home in Willington supporting local charities and the NGS. In 2003 she was made a Fellow of John Moores University, is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and was awarded her MBE in 2011 for services to the community.

Alexis was High Sheriff of Cheshire in 2018/19.