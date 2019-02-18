News story
Apply to the Attorney General’s London A, B or C Panel of junior counsel
The next competition will open on Tuesday 19 February 2019.
The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to three of his panels of junior counsel, the London A, B and C panel, to undertake civil work for government departments.
Membership of the London panels is open to both barristers and solicitors with the appropriate qualifications. There is a wide variety of expertise required, not just in public law, to meet the needs of government across the civil courts and tribunals.
Seminar for potential candidates
Please see the attachedpublicising a seminar to be held on Tuesday 5 March for anyone considering making an application this spring.
