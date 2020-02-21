Applications invited for the role of Chair of the MHRA

Ministers are seeking to appoint a Chair of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The closing date for applications is 17 March 2020.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) regulates medicines, medical devices and blood components for transfusion in the UK. It is an executive agency, sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care. The Agency employs more than 1,300 people and has facilities in London, York and South Mimms in Hertfordshire.

Recognised globally as an authority in its field, the agency plays a leading role in protecting and improving public health and supports innovation through scientific research and development.

Role and Responsibilities

As Chair of the MHRA you will be accountable to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and will:

provide strong leadership, challenge and direction to the organisation, encouraging and enabling the MHRA to be a first-class regulator of medicines and medical devices, building on its international status and leading the Agency through the changes to come now we have left the European Union.

in partnership with the Executive Team and Board members, ensure that the MHRA drives a major multi-year operational transformation programme, within the agreed financial envelope, delivering significant changes to fundamentally reshape the way the Agency operates, including driving efficiencies throughout the business.

ensure high standards of governance and effectiveness, encourage and enabling non-executive directors to make a full contribution to the Board’s affairs, making best use of their varied skills and diverse backgrounds, and advising the Department of Health and Social Care on their performance.

in partnership with the Chief Executive, set the tone for excellent working relationships between the three centres that comprise the MHRA, as well as between the MHRA and key stakeholders. Ensure that policy and operational decisions reflect the needs and views of stakeholders, including patients, the public, NHS and industry to deliver confidence in the work of the Agency during challenging times.

progress the Agency’s innovation agenda creatively and effectively, seeking new opportunities and delivering on the Agency’s commitments to support the Government’s Strategy for UK Life Sciences.

For more information on this role, including the qualities required, you are invited to read the full appointment details on the Centre for Public Appointments website.