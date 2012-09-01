Official Statistics

Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics, 2009 to present

Metrics from pharmacovigilance inspections carried out annually.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Pharmacovigilance Inspection Metrics Report: April 2018 - March 2019

PDF, 359KB, 17 pages

Pharmacovigilance Inspection Metrics Report: April 2017 - March 2018

PDF, 281KB, 15 pages

Pharmacovigilance Inspection Metrics Report: April 2016 - March 2017

PDF, 613KB, 14 pages

Pharmacovigilance Inspection Metrics Report: April 2015 - March 2016

PDF, 311KB, 11 pages

Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics report: April 2014 to March 2015

PDF, 333KB, 11 pages

Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics report: April 2013 to March 2014

PDF, 166KB, 11 pages

Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics report: April 2012 to March 2013

PDF, 176KB, 11 pages

Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics report: April 2011 to March 2012

PDF, 68.2KB, 10 pages

Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics report: April 2010 to March 2011

Unnumbered command paper PDF, 48.8KB, 8 pages

Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics report: April 2009 to March 2010

PDF, 79KB, 9 pages

These metrics include information on the number and type of marketing authorisation holders inspected, the areas associated with common inspection findings, as well as the number of critical, major and other findings.

