Official Statistics
Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics, 2009 to present
Metrics from pharmacovigilance inspections carried out annually.
Documents
Details
These metrics include information on the number and type of marketing authorisation holders inspected, the areas associated with common inspection findings, as well as the number of critical, major and other findings.
Last updated 15 April 2020 + show all updates
-
Added Metrics Report for April 2018 - March 2019
-
We have added the Annual GPvP inspection metrics report for 2017-18
-
Latest pharmacovigilance inspection metrics for 2016/17 added to the page.
-
MHRA Good Pharmacovigilance Practice Inspection Metrics for 2015/16 have been published.
-
Pharmacovigilance inspection metrics report: April 2014 to March 2015
-
Metrics added for 2014 to 2014.
-
First published.