News story
Animal medicines seizure notice: Mr Cassells, Mouswald, Dumfries
Details of the seizure notice issued to Mr Cassells, Mouswald, Dumfries. Published in November 2018.
One part used bottle of Betamax LA 150mg/ml Suspension for injection was seized as an unauthorised veterinary medicine.
This product is an injectable antibiotic for the use for various species including food producing animals.
This is an offence under Regulation 8 (Administration of the product) and Regulation 26 (Possession of an unauthorised veterinary medicinal product) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations
Published 6 November 2018