News story

Animal medicines improvement notice: S Whitehead Farm Supplies Ltd

Details of the improvement notice issued to S Whitehead Farm Supplies, Settle, North Yorkshire, published in October 2018.

Published 18 October 2018
From:
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
Lecturn

This notice was issued to S Whitehead Farm Supplies as the sale of POM-VPS and NFA-VPS products was not being carried out by a SQP. These sales were in breach of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR)

The improvement required is for:

  • Qualified SQP should be present for sale of all the POM-VPS and NFA-VPS products.
Published 18 October 2018