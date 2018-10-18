News story
Animal medicines improvement notice: S Whitehead Farm Supplies Ltd
Details of the improvement notice issued to S Whitehead Farm Supplies, Settle, North Yorkshire, published in October 2018.
This notice was issued to S Whitehead Farm Supplies as the sale of POM-VPS and NFA-VPS products was not being carried out by a SQP. These sales were in breach of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR)
The improvement required is for:
- Qualified SQP should be present for sale of all the POM-VPS and NFA-VPS products.
Published 18 October 2018