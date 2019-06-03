Andrew Murrison's statement on Israeli settlement construction

On Thursday 30 May, the Israel Land Authority announced plans to advance tenders for 556 housing units in East Jerusalem.

Minister for the Middle East Andrew Murrison said:

The UK Government is gravely concerned by plans announced on 30 May to advance tenders for hundreds of settlement housing units in occupied East Jerusalem. We are clear that settlements built on occupied Palestinian territory are contrary to international law and an obstacle to a two-state solution. Regrettably this takes us further away from a negotiated peace agreement. I visited Jerusalem on 28-30 May where I reiterated UK support for a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as a shared capital for both states.

