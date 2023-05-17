Allies pledge continued support for Ukraine as UK Defence Secretary visits Berlin

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in Berlin for meetings with German defence and security leaders

Allied support to Ukraine unwavering as President Zelenskyy concludes visits to UK Prime Minister and Germany

UK committed to Euro-Atlantic security and stability through NATO and international partnerships

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met with his counterpart Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin today, days after announcing that the UK will be the first nation to provide Ukraine with long range strike capabilities as part of continuing support to ensure Ukraine can defend themselves against Russia’s illegal invasion.

This weapon system will add to the list of capabilities that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are able to deploy thanks to the support of many NATO allies and partners around the world.

The UK and Germany have demonstrated the steadfast commitment of NATO allies and the international community to support Ukraine in recent days, with big pledges for further military aid and training.

The UK continues to work with partners including Germany in NATO, the G7 and beyond, to provide Ukraine with the assurances and capabilities it needs to secure and strengthen its long-term security beyond the end of the war – putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to seek a just and enduring peace which respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and defends the UN Charter.

This is being done by bolstering military aid and training with economic support, sanctions against Putin’s regime and long-term security assurances which ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty can never be breached in this way again.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

It has been a great pleasure to meet again with my German counterpart, Minister Pistorius. Germany and the UK stand side-by-side in our continued aid for Ukraine. Both nations are determined to stand strongly behind Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. In Sudan we are both committed to lasting peace and security - and as NATO allies and European partners, we will continue to defend the rights and freedoms enjoyed in democracies in Europe and across the world.

During President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that hundreds more air defence missiles will be provided to Ukraine in the coming months, in addition to investment in strategic UAS systems and hundreds of world-leading long range attack drones.

An extension to the UK-led Ukrainian recruit training programme – support by Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Norway, Netherlands, New Zealand and Sweden – was also announced, as well as plans to train a new generation of Ukrainian pilots.

Germany have recently promised further aid to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft system, reconnaissance drones, anti-aircraft systems, and artillery ammunition.

In Berlin today, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also met with the Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, Wolfgang Schmidt. The pair discussed continued support for Ukraine, the strength of the UK and Germany’s relationship as NATO allies, and Defence industry cooperation.

The UK and Germany are among the leading European contributors to the NATO alliance, and both nations look forward to the Vilnius Summit in Lithuania in July, where all alliance members will meet to take stock and discuss the future of the alliance, the unprecedented security challenges, support to Ukraine, and members’ continued steadfast commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.

Demonstrating both nations’ commitment to NATO and European security, Typhoon aircraft from the Royal Air Force have been conducting joint NATO air policing missions with the German Air Force in Estonia this year. The joint sorties saw an RAF and German Typhoon launch to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace in March.

The recent evacuation from Sudan – an international effort – was also covered in the Defence Secretary’s meetings in Berlin, particularly the successful cooperation between the UK and allies including Germany and France.

The UK is committed to working with Germany and NATO allies to tackle shared challenges, capitalise on opportunities, and enhance security and stability in Europe and globally.