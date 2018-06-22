Allegations of wrongdoing in Edexcel's C4 maths paper

We are aware of the allegations of malpractice or wrongdoing in relation to Edexcel’s C4 maths paper taken today. We are working with Pearson to establish the facts. We recognise the concerns of students, who should continue to prepare for their forthcoming exams as normal. If anyone has information relevant to these allegations we would urge them to contact Pearson or us in confidence.

Contact Pearson: pqsmalpractice@pearson.com

Contact Ofqual: public.enquiries@ofqual.gov.uk