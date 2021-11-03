Adult social care campaign to build bigger and better workforce

“Made With Care” recruitment campaign launches across broadcast and social media today to encourage people into a career in care

Opportunity to be part of biggest reform of adult social care in a generation

Record funding invested to support new social care sector including for staff training and development

People across England will be encouraged to pursue a rewarding career in adult social care during the biggest period of change in a generation, following the launch of a new recruitment campaign today (Wednesday 3 November).

The ‘Made with Care’ recruitment campaign will run across, broadcast and social media for five months encouraging people with the values that embody carers to join a workforce dedicated to helping others and build a career that helps people live happy, healthy lives.

With almost half-a-million extra job opportunities in adult social care expected by 2035 and more than 105,000 vacancies needing to be filled the ‘Made with Care’ campaign aims to encourage people to apply for exciting and rewarding roles across the country.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid said:

Care workers have done a phenomenal job throughout the pandemic, in difficult circumstances, and I thank them for all they have done. A career in social care is rewarding and inspiring. Over the next three years we are investing at least £500 million to support the training and development for carers. We need more people who possess the core values this workforce embody so strongly - kindness, compassion and resilience - to look after our friends and family with dignity and respect.

The launch of the new recruitment campaign follows the announcement of £5.4 billion of additional funding to reform social care over the next three years, including £500 million to support training and career development for the workforce.

Minister for Care Gillian Keegan said:

I am dedicated to making working in social care not just emotionally rewarding but a career opportunity with future development for people. The care workers represented in our ‘Made with Care’ recruitment campaign are passionate about working in the sector – and the impact they have on those they care for has really moved me. I strongly encourage people to apply for these great opportunities. We are investing record amounts into social care making this is an exciting time to join the workforce and play an important role in helping to develop a world-leading social care system as we bring forward our plans for reform later this year.

The TV advert shows real care workers making a difference in people’s lives, inspiring others to consider a career in care. It will premiere on 3 November and run until 21 November on ITV, Sky and Channel 4.

‘Made with Care’ builds on the momentum of the previous phase of the campaign launched in February 2021. It celebrated the huge impact that adult social care workers have made during the pandemic and addressed the key barriers stopping people from considering it as a career option.

Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care Deborah Sturdy said:

I have spent my career working to support others and want to ensure working in care is not just seen as a job but a career opportunity. You will meet and work with wonderful people and have the chance to make this is a career you want to stay in for the long term. There is the chance to be part of something very special and help both yourselves and others continue to develop a system made with care.

The campaign will run from November 2021 to March 2022 and will highlight vacancies in the sector as well as showcasing the amazing work care workers do, celebrating the way they empower the people they care for, and shining a light on the emotional reward of the role. It will also tackle perceived barriers to taking up care work, emphasising the importance of personal qualities over qualifications, the opportunities for training to develop a career in adult social care, and the availability of flexible working.

The recruitment campaign is launched as the government today (Wednesday 3 November) has published its Winter Plan for social care, setting out how we will support the sector over the coming months. The plan is backed by over £550 million including £162.5 million to support the recruitment of new staff and retention of existing carers.

Ross Penfold, Team Leader at a domiciliary care and supported living agency said:

The best moment is when you can move someone back from care to their own home. It’s not an easy journey but it’s absolutely worth all the effort, especially when clients return to visit you and you see the smile on their faces. I’d recommend anyone looking for a huge sense of reward and fulfilment to consider a career in care.

Roles in adult social care can be flexible, varied and rewarding, and could offer those who have the values and attributes needed to be a care worker the opportunity to start a new career.

For more information on the campaign and how to apply for a job in care visit www.adultsocialcare.co.uk.

Marketing materials can be found here