Additional support for Hounslow scaled back as spread of COVID-19 slows
Extra support deployed in Hounslow, London on 20 May is being scaled back as latest data shows local enhanced support has helped to slow the initial spread of the Delta variant in the area.
Following efforts led by Hounslow Council and residents living in the area, the rate at which coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are growing in the area has slowed and numbers are now in line with national and regional rates.
As a result, from today (Wednesday 23 June), guidance on taking particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble and minimising travel in and out of the affected areas will no longer apply in Hounslow.
Hounslow will continue to receive other support measures, including surge testing, to ensure rates of COVID-19 continue to decrease in the area.
To continue to support this effort, everybody living and working in Hounslow is still strongly encouraged to continue following key behaviours and actions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air, and to take part in surge testing when asked to, as well as making use of the free, twice-weekly rapid testing offer.
Significantly, all over-18s are advised to come forward for the vaccine as soon as possible, and to get their second dose when able for the fullest possible protection.
Health Minister, Lord Bethell said:
It is a testament to the heroic efforts of local leaders and residents that case rates are slowing and are now comparable to those reported nationally and across the London region and we can safely remove additional guidance. Through surge testing we have identified people without symptoms, who would otherwise spread the virus without knowing, stopping the spread of COVID-19 and breaking the chains of transmission.
While this is a great achievement, we need to keep following the guidance in place and put Hands, Space, Face and Fresh Air into practice as well as getting tested regularly.