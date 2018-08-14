£76 million a year to build homes for vulnerable people

The government has announced an extra £76 million a year of funding to build homes for vulnerable people. The new homes will be built over the next 3 years and will be for disabled people, people with mental health issues and older people.

This supported or specialised housing is designed to be accessible and aid independent living by including features such as:

an individual home with its own front door

flexibility to adapt or install equipment or assistive technology in the home

varying levels of personal care and support to residents, including access to a GP or other health services

communal areas (for housing for older people)

The Care and Support Specialised Housing Fund (CASSH) was announced in 2012 and has been extended until 2021.

The fund is run in partnership with Homes England for schemes outside London, and the Mayor of London for London-based schemes.

Housing providers applied for funding during 2 fixed bidding rounds, and have already built around 3,300 specially designed new homes.

Local authorities and housing developers will now be able to apply on a rolling basis, until all the funding has been allocated for the year.

Minister for Care Caroline Dinenage said: