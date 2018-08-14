News story
£76 million a year to build homes for vulnerable people
Thousands of extra homes will be built that are designed for people who need extra support to help them live independently and in the community for longer.
The government has announced an extra £76 million a year of funding to build homes for vulnerable people. The new homes will be built over the next 3 years and will be for disabled people, people with mental health issues and older people.
This supported or specialised housing is designed to be accessible and aid independent living by including features such as:
- an individual home with its own front door
- flexibility to adapt or install equipment or assistive technology in the home
- varying levels of personal care and support to residents, including access to a GP or other health services
- communal areas (for housing for older people)
The Care and Support Specialised Housing Fund (CASSH) was announced in 2012 and has been extended until 2021.
The fund is run in partnership with Homes England for schemes outside London, and the Mayor of London for London-based schemes.
Housing providers applied for funding during 2 fixed bidding rounds, and have already built around 3,300 specially designed new homes.
Local authorities and housing developers will now be able to apply on a rolling basis, until all the funding has been allocated for the year.
Minister for Care Caroline Dinenage said:
No one should have to go into a residential home or get stuck in hospital because of a lack of specialised housing adapted to suit their needs. This programme provides a vital life line for some of the most vulnerable people in society to live their own lives in a home that works for them.
We want the fund to be used to its maximum potential so more homes can be created, more quickly, ensuring that thousands of people are supported to live independently in their own homes, benefitting both them and their carers.