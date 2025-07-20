£75 Million boost for hospices to transform end-of-life care
£75 million to modernise facilities and deliver upgrades to hospices across England including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.
Families will see further improvements in end-of-life care as the government releases £75 million for hospices to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities including separate family rooms, solar panels to reduce energy costs and communal lounges.
More than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of the funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.
It follows a £25 million boost in February, delivering the government’s £100 million investment confirmed in December. This is already supporting urgent building repairs and creating warmer, homely spaces.
This cash marks a further step in the delivery of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.
Hospices include Wigan and Leigh – visited by Health Minister Stephen Kinnock this week – which used its funding to replace a flat roof which was leaking. It will use the additional funding to replace its heating system – helping create a better, more comfortable environment for patients and enabling staff to deliver higher quality care.
Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:
Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.
At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.
I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.
End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.
Other improvements already made at hospices across the country include:
-
Major building works and modernised facilities
-
Digital transformation to improve data sharing between healthcare providers
-
Development of outreach services to extend care beyond physical buildings
-
Creation of more welcoming spaces for families, including outdoor areas
-
Energy efficiency measures to improve sustainability
This includes Garden House Hospice Care in Stevenage which has refurbished its integrated procedures unit with eight new specially adapted beds and mattresses and created a separate room for patients’ close family members to spend the night when needed. The hospice has also equipped all its nurses with laptops with single logins to stop them carrying too much equipment when visiting patients.
They now record their notes electronically and have become paperless - nurses can now spend less time on administration and more time focusing on what matters most – providing compassionate care to patients and support to their families.
The new cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK to hospices. Hospices have been allocated a pot of funding and will be able to proceed with upgrades, invoicing Hospice UK once work has been completed.
Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said:
The announcement in late 2024 of £100 million in capital funding for hospices was welcome recognition from the government of the immense pressure facing hospices, and their urgent need for more financial support.
We were pleased to distribute the first £25 million of this funding early in March. We know this money has made a huge difference to hospices and the next £75 million will continue to help them invest in their buildings, facilities, and digital infrastructure.
While this one-off investment has been very welcome, it’s critical that we continue to work with government to secure long-term reform to ensure hospice care is there for everyone who needs it, whoever and wherever they are.
The government has just emphasised the importance of hospices in their 10 Year Plan for the NHS and the role they can play in shifting care from hospitals into the community. With the right support, there is so much more they can do to realise the vision set out in the 10 Year Plan. We look forward to working with government to make this a reality.
Matthew Reed, Chief Executive of Marie Curie said:
Marie Curie welcome this grant funding, which we will be investing in helping to ensure people living with terminal illness are well cared for across England - whether in our hospice buildings, or in their own homes through improvements in use of digital technology
We look forward to working with the Government to ensure longer-term funding is put in place to ensure the best possible palliative care is sustainably available for everyone who needs it, including in their new neighbourhood health centres in the most deprived communities.
Notes to editors
-
Hospice UK is managing the distribution without charging administration fees.
-
Breakdown of funding:
|Hospice Names
|Service
|Region
|Region-detail
|Value
|Acorns Children’s Hospice Trust (Birmingham)
|Children
|England
|West Midlands
|906,009
|Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service (MAIDENHEAD)
|Children
|England
|South Central
|143,868
|Alice House Hospice (HARTLEPOOL)
|Adults
|England
|North East
|182,598
|Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (CAMBRIDGE)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|706,038
|Ashgate Hospicecare (Chesterfield)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|633,770
|Barnsley Hospice (Barnsley)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|240,117
|Bassetlaw Hospice of the Good Shepherd
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|21,822
|Beaumond House Hospice Care (NEWARK)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|98,556
|The Hospice Charity Partnership (BIRMINGHAM)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|1,113,392
|Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice (Sheffield)
|Children
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|221,517
|Blythe House Hospice (High Peak)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|119,874
|Bolton Hospice (Bolton)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|321,556
|Bury Hospice (Bury)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|185,022
|Butterfly Hospice
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|36,645
|Butterwick Hospice Care (Stockton-on-Tees)
|Both
|England
|North East
|181,126
|Campden Home Nursing CIO (CHIPPING CAMPDEN)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|69,180
|Children’s Hospice South West (Barnstaple)
|Children
|England
|South West
|814,983
|Claire House Children’s Hospice (BEBINGTON)
|Children
|England
|North West
|513,514
|Compton Care (Wolverhampton)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|647,697
|Cornwall Hospice Care (ST. AUSTELL)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|482,954
|Demelza Hospice Care for Children - Demelza Kent (Sittingbourne)
|Children
|England
|South East Coast
|726,405
|Derian House Children’s Hospice (Chorley)
|Children
|England
|North West
|345,812
|Derwentside Hospice Care Foundation - Willow Burn Hospice (Lanchester)
|Adults
|England
|North East
|71,909
|Dorothy House Hospice Care (BRADFORD-ON-AVON)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|886,978
|Douglas Macmillan Hospice (Stoke-on-trent)
|Both
|England
|West Midlands
|985,433
|Dove Cottage Day Hospice (Melton Mowbray)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|27,927
|Dove House Hospice (HULL)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|332,097
|Dr Kershaw’s Hospice (Oldham)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|277,090
|East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Cambridge)
|Children
|England
|East Of England
|657,927
|East Cheshire Hospice (Macclesfield)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|388,471
|East Lancashire Hospice (Blackburn)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|256,539
|Eden Valley Hospice (Carlisle)
|Both
|England
|North West
|276,661
|Ellenor (Northfleet)
|Both
|England
|South East Coast
|404,132
|Farleigh Hospice (Chelmsford)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|804,804
|Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice (Huddersfield)
|Children
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|225,696
|Francis House Children’s Hospice (MANCHESTER)
|Children
|England
|North West
|456,213
|Garden House Hospice (LETCHWORTH GARDEN CITY)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|369,785
|Great Oaks Hospice (Coleford)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|74,748
|Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice (LONDON)
|Adults
|England
|London
|692,418
|Halton Haven Hospice (Runcorn)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|166,182
|Harlington Hospice Association (KINGS LANGLEY)
|Adults
|England
|London
|346,552
|Haven House Children’s Hospice (WOODFORD GREEN)
|Children
|England
|London
|265,338
|Havens Hospices (Southend on Sea)
|Both
|England
|East Of England
|783,256
|Heart of Kent Hospice (Maidstone)
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|288,828
|Helen and Douglas House Hospice Care for Children and Young Adults (OXFORD)
|Children
|England
|South Central
|492,205
|Hope House Childrens Hospice (OSWESTRY)
|Children
|England
|West Midlands
|434,393
|Hospice at Home West Cumbria (WORKINGTON)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|101,692
|Hospice at Home, Carlisle and North Lakeland (DALSTON)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|93,861
|Hospice in the Weald (TUNBRIDGE WELLS)
|Both
|England
|South East Coast
|594,580
|Hospice of St Francis (Berkhamsted)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|364,857
|Hospice of the Good Shepherd (Chester)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|243,555
|HospiceCare North Northumberland (ALNWICK)
|Adults
|England
|North East
|55,858
|Hospiscare (Exeter)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|539,545
|Isabel Hospice (Welwyn Garden City)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|349,756
|Jessie May (Bristol)
|Children
|England
|South West
|68,779
|John Eastwood Hospice
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|37,651
|Julia’s House (WIMBORNE)
|Children
|England
|South West
|393,945
|Kate’s Home Nursing (CHELTENHAM)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|26,529
|Katharine House Hospice
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|106,311
|Katharine House Hospice (Stafford) (STAFFORD)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|292,620
|Keech Hospice Care (STREATLEY)
|Both
|England
|East Of England
|569,259
|Kemp Hospice (Kidderminster)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|65,565
|Kirkwood Hospice (HUDDERSFIELD)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|481,264
|Lakelands Hospice (Corby)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|27,910
|Lawrence Home Nursing Team
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|28,758
|Lewis-Manning Hospice Care (Poole)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|146,139
|Lindsey Lodge Hospice (Scunthorpe)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|233,137
|Longfield (Minchinhampton)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|150,687
|LOROS Leicestershire and Rutland Hospice (Leicester)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|908,253
|Marie Curie (Head office) (LONDON)
|Adults
|National
|National
|3,741,578
|Martin House (WETHERBY)
|Children
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|435,788
|Mary Ann Evans Hospice (Nuneaton)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|111,447
|Mary Stevens Hospice (STOURBRIDGE)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|249,600
|Mountbatten Isle of Wight (NEWPORT)
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|995,867
|Naomi House and Jacksplace Children’s Hospice (Winchester)
|Children
|England
|South Central
|363,155
|Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice (Barnet)
|Children
|England
|London
|343,815
|North Devon Hospice (Barnstaple)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|309,979
|North London Hospice (London)
|Adults
|England
|London
|849,842
|Saint Michael’s Hospice (HARROGATE)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|419,864
|Nottinghamshire Hospice (NOTTINGHAM)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|216,116
|Oakhaven Hospice (LYMINGTON)
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|469,395
|Overgate Hospice (Elland)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|251,077
|Pendleside Hospice (Burnley)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|285,768
|Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice (FARNHAM)
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|827,194
|Pilgrims Hospices In East Kent (Canterbury)
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|872,396
|Primrose Hospice (Bromsgrove)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|86,956
|Princess Alice Hospice (Esher )
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|792,957
|Priscilla Bacon Hospice Care Ltd
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|11,537
|Prospect Hospice (Wroughton)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|380,937
|Queenscourt Hospice (SOUTHPORT)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|411,471
|Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People (Loughborough)
|Children
|England
|East Midlands
|433,026
|Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care (WATFORD)
|Both
|England
|East Of England
|835,737
|Richard House Children’s Hospice (London)
|Children
|England
|London
|257,538
|Rosemary Foundation - Hospice at Home (PETERSFIELD)
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|51,690
|Rossendale Hospice (Rawtenstall)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|75,687
|Rotherham Hospice (ROTHERHAM)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|363,202
|Rowcroft - The Torbay and South Devon Hospice (Toruqay)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|474,903
|Royal Trinity Hospice (London)
|Adults
|England
|London
|954,730
|Saint Catherine’s Hospice (Scarborough)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|313,138
|Saint Francis Hospice (Havering-Atte-Bower)
|Adults
|England
|London
|573,393
|Severn Hospice (Shrewsbury)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|688,781
|Shipston Home Nursing (Shipston-on-Stour)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|30,618
|Shooting Star Children’s Hospices (Hampton)
|Children
|England
|South East Coast
|509,193
|Sidmouth Hospice at Home
|Adults
|England
|South West
|50,777
|Sobell Hospice Charity Limited
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|235,825
|South Bucks Hospice (HIGH WYCOMBE)
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|57,314
|St Barnabas Hospices (WORTHING)
|Both
|England
|South East Coast
|1,864,066
|Springhill Hospice (Rochdale)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|335,915
|St Andrew’s Hospice (Grimsby) (Grimsby)
|Both
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|277,767
|St Ann’s Hospice (CHEADLE)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|677,719
|St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice (Lincoln)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|709,550
|St Catherine’s Hospice (Crawley) (Crawley)
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|609,426
|St Catherine’s Hospice, Lancashire (Lostock Hall, Preston)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|500,160
|St Christopher’s Hospice (LONDON)
|Adults
|England
|London
|1,569,819
|St Clare West Essex Hospice Care Trust (Hastingwood)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|434,835
|St Cuthbert’s Hospice (DURHAM)
|Adults
|England
|North East
|205,458
|St Elizabeth Hospice (Ipswich)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|714,417
|St Gemma’s Hospice (LEEDS)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|675,424
|St Giles Hospice (LICHFIELD)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|641,379
|St Helena Hospice (COLCHESTER)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|711,249
|St John’s Hospice
|Adults
|England
|London
|440,816
|St John’s Hospice, Lancaster (Lancaster)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|379,872
|St Joseph’s Hospice (London) (London )
|Adults
|England
|London
|938,909
|St Joseph’s Hospice Association (LIVERPOOL)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|200,161
|St Leonard’s Hospice (YORK)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|426,238
|St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice (Winsford)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|252,533
|St Luke’s Hospice (Basildon) (BASILDON)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|453,446
|St Luke’s Hospice (Harrow And Brent) (Harrow)
|Adults
|England
|London
|527,405
|St Luke’s Hospice (Sheffield) (Sheffield)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|770,529
|St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth (Plymouth)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|665,871
|St Margaret’s Hospice (Somerset) (TAUNTON)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|611,916
|St Mary’s Hospice (Ulverston)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|258,538
|St Michael’s Hospice (BASINGSTOKE)
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|258,005
|St Michael’s Hospice (Hastings & Rother) (St. Leonards-on-Sea)
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|440,829
|St Michael’s Hospice (Hereford) (Hereford)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|499,423
|St Nicholas Hospice Care (Bury St Edmunds)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|292,742
|St Oswald’s Hospice (Newcastle upon Tyne)
|Both
|England
|North East
|751,441
|St Peter & St James Hospice (North Chailey )
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|234,096
|St Peter’s Hospice (Bristol)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|753,756
|St Raphael’s Hospice (SUTTON)
|Adults
|England
|London
|395,307
|St Richard’s Hospice (Worcester)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|512,652
|St Rocco’s Hospice (Warrington)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|265,263
|St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Chichester) (Bosham)
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|423,855
|St Wilfrid’s Hospice (Eastbourne) (Eastbourne )
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|537,573
|Sue Ryder ( London)
|Adults
|National
|National
|3,750,000
|Teesside Hospice Care Foundation (Middlesbrough)
|Adults
|England
|North East
|224,192
|Thames Hospice (Maidenhead)
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|672,002
|The Darlington & District Hospice Movement (St Teresa’s Hospice) (Darlington)
|Adults
|England
|North East
|230,736
|The Myton Hospices (Warwick)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|671,378
|The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House (Kings Lynn)
|Adults
|England
|East Of England
|244,593
|The Prince of Wales Hospice (Pontefract)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|211,175
|The Rowans Hospice (Waterlooville)
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|513,362
|The Shakespeare Hospice (Stratford Upon Avon)
|Adults
|England
|West Midlands
|96,648
|Treetops Hospice Care (RISLEY)
|Adults
|England
|East Midlands
|196,402
|Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services (Blackpool)
|Both
|England
|North West
|615,213
|Tynedale Hospice at Home (Hexham)
|Adults
|England
|North East
|47,593
|Wakefield Hospice (Ossett)
|Adults
|England
|Yorkshire And Humberside
|235,143
|Weldmar Hospicecare (DORCHESTER)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|525,405
|Weston Hospicecare (Weston-super-Mare)
|Adults
|England
|South West
|214,899
|Wigan and Leigh Hospice (Wigan)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|369,258
|Willen Hospice (MILTON KEYNES )
|Adults
|England
|South Central
|431,061
|Willow Wood Hospice (Ashton-under-Lyne)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|181,350
|Willowbrook Hospice (Prescot)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|299,610
|Wirral Hospice St John’s (Wirral)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|393,841
|Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WOKING)
|Adults
|England
|South East Coast
|481,630
|Woodlands Hospice (LIVERPOOL)
|Adults
|England
|North West
|59,820
|Zoe’s Place - Baby Hospice (Coventry)
|Children
|England
|West Midlands
|225,490