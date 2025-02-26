Press release

Hospices receive multi-million pound boost to improve facilities

The government has confirmed the release of £25 million for upgrades and refurbishments today for hospices across England,

Department of Health and Social Care, HM Treasury and Stephen Kinnock MP
26 February 2025
  • An additional £75 million will be available from April as part of the largest investment in hospices in a generation.
  • The funding will modernise facilities, improve IT systems and ensure patients receive the highest quality care.   

Families across England will start to see improved end-of-life care as the government brings in major upgrades to hospice services nationwide. 

New investments in hospices will make sure people receive compassionate care in comfortable, dignified surroundings during their most vulnerable moments by creating outdoor gardens where memories can be shared and upgrading patient rooms, so they feel more like home.

Every change is focused on supporting families when they need it most.

The improvements will help ensure that during life’s most challenging moments, patients and their loved ones receive the highest quality care in the most appropriate and comfortable settings.

Hospices will begin receiving £25 million for facility upgrades and refurbishments from today as part of the biggest investment into hospices in a generation.

The cash will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, with a further £75 million to follow from April. More than 170 hospices across the country will receive funding, including those run by Marie Curie and Sue Ryder, as well as independent hospices like Zoe’s Place in Liverpool. 

This cash forms a key part of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:  

This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England. From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives. 

Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities.

The immediate cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the department, will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.  

The larger £75 million investment will support more substantial capital projects, including major building works and facility modernisation, throughout the next financial year.  

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said:

The announcement before Christmas of £100m of additional funding for hospices in England was a significant boost, and today’s news of the allocation of the first £25m of this funding will be a huge relief for our members.

Several years of rapidly rising costs have curtailed the extent to which hospices have been able to invest in their infrastructure for the longer term. This additional support will enable them to do so - and relieve the immediate pressures on hospice finances.

The hospice sector is ready to support the government’s ambition to shift more care into the community. This couldn’t be more important for people approaching the end of life, when it’s vital to have the right care, in the right place.

The greater stability provided by the government’s funding injection this year and next gives us a golden opportunity to now reform the palliative and end of life care system, so it’s fit for the future.

Nick Carroll, Chief Executive of children’s palliative care charity Together for Short Lives, said:

We’re really pleased that the Department of Health and Social Care has moved quickly to finalise the details of this much-needed funding and ensure it is ready for distribution. 

We know that children’s hospices across England face an increasingly challenging funding landscape, with costs continuing to rise significantly. This investment will help children’s hospices continue to deliver essential care for seriously ill children and their families across England.

A key focus of the investment will be digital transformation, enabling hospices to modernise their IT systems and improve data sharing between healthcare providers. The funding will also support the development of outreach services, allowing hospices to extend their care beyond their physical buildings. This includes investing in mobile equipment and technology that will help support people who wish to receive end-of-life care in their own homes.  

Creating more welcoming spaces for families is another priority, with funding allocated for the renovation of family rooms and outdoor areas. These improvements will provide peaceful, comfortable spaces where families can spend precious time with their loved ones during difficult periods.  

The funding forms part of the government’s commitment to improving end-of-life care services across England, so hospices can continue providing exceptional care in the best possible environments.  

It also supports the government’s ambitions in the 10 Year Health Plan to shift healthcare out of hospitals into the community and from analogue to digital, to ensure patients and their families receive personalised care in the most appropriate setting.  

  Hospice UK is managing the distribution without charging administration fees.
BREAKDOWN OF FUNDING
Acorns Children’s Hospice Trust 302,003
Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service 47,956
Arthur Rank Hospice Charity 235,374
Ashgate Hospicecare 211,820
Barnsley Hospice 80,039
Bassetlaw Hospice 7,274
Beaumond House Community Hospice 32,852
Birmingham - adjusted for 12 months 345,224
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice 73,256
Blythe House Hospice 39,958
Bolton Hospice 107,466
Bury Hospice 61,674
Butterfly Hospice 12,215
Butterwick Hospice Limited 60,656
Campden Home Nursing 23,060
Children’s Hospice South West 275,928
Claire House Children’s Hospice 172,160
Community Hospice for Greenwich & Bexley 231,143
Compton Hospice 217,778
Cornwall Hospice Care 161,125
Demelza Hospice Care for Children - Demelza Kent 242,135
Derian House Children’s Hospice 115,875
Dorothy House Hospice Care 297,862
Douglas Macmillan Hospice 328,758
Dove Cottage Day Hospice 9,309
Dove House Hospice 111,822
Dr Kershaw’s Hospice 92,588
Earl Mountbatten Hospice 332,433
East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices 222,453
East Cheshire Hospice 130,738
East Lancashire Hospice 85,513
Eden Valley Hospice 92,849
Ellenor 137,518
Farleigh Hospice 268,268
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice 75,232
Francis House Children’s Hospice 152,127
Garden House Hospice 124,170
Great Oaks, Dean Forest Hospice 25,137
Halton Haven Hospice 55,394
Harlington Hospice Association 116,191
Hartlepool & District Hospice 60,881
Haven House Children’s Hospice 88,446
Havens Hospices 261,310
Heart of Kent Hospice 97,348
Helen & Douglas House 136,890
Hope House Children’s Hospices (Hope House) 144,966
Hospice at Home West Cumbria 33,871
Hospice at Home, Carlisle and North Lakeland 31,287
Hospice Care for Burnley & Pendle 95,256
Hospice in the Weald 199,653
Hospice of St Francis (Berkhamsted) 121,619
Hospice of the Good Shepherd 81,185
HospiceCare North Northumberland 18,653
Hospiscare (Exeter) 180,911
Isabel Hospice 120,401
Jessie May 22,929
John Eastwood Hospice 12,573
Julia’s House Ltd. 131,315
Kate’s Home Nursing 8,843
Katharine House Hospice (Banbury) 35,454
Katharine House Hospice (Stafford) 97,658
Keech Hospice Care 189,753
Kemp Hospice Trust 21,942
Kirkwood Hospice 160,020
Lakelands Hospice 9,251
Lawrence Home Nursing 9,586
Lewis-Manning Hospice 49,050
Lindsey Lodge Hospice 78,577
Longfield 50,229
LOROS Leicestershire & Rutland Hospice 302,751
Marie Curie unadjusted 1,250,000
Martin House Children’s Hospice 148,596
Mary Ann Evans Hospice 37,177
Mary Stevens Hospice 83,256
Naomi House & Jacksplace Children’s Hospice 122,736
Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice 114,605
North Devon Hospice 104,128
North London Hospice 283,640
Nottinghamshire Hospice 72,123
Oakhaven Hospice 157,402
Overgate Hospice 85,938
Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice 280,455
Pilgrims Hospices in East Kent, Canterbury 290,911
Primrose Hospice 29,035
Princess Alice Hospice 264,319
Priscilla Bacon 3,958
Prospect Hospice 127,153
Queenscourt Hospice 137,157
Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People 145,128
Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care 278,579
Richard House Children’s Hospice 85,846
Rosemary Foundation - Hospice at Home 17,247
Rossendale Hospice 25,229
Rotherham Hospice 121,115
Rowcroft - The Torbay & South Devon Hospice 158,301
Royal Trinity Hospice 318,609
Saint Catherine’s Hospice (Scaraborough) 104,720
Saint Francis Hospice 191,131
Saint Michael’s Hospice (Harrogate) 140,243
Severn Hospice 229,964
Shipston Home Nursing 10,206
Shooting Star CHASE 169,787
Sidmouth Hospice at Home 16,934
Sobell House Hospice 78,633
South Bucks Hospice 19,251
Springhill Hospice 111,983
St Andrew’s Hospice (Grimsby) 92,589
St Ann’s Hospice (Cheadle, Cheshire) 228,447
St Barnabas Hospices (Sussex) 368,232
St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice 236,601
St Catherine’s Hospice (Crawley) 203,142
St Catherine’s Hospice (Lancashire) 166,720
St Christopher’s Hospice 526,754
St Clare Hospice (West Essex) 144,945
St Cuthbert’s Hospice 68,486
St Elizabeth Hospice 239,262
St Gemma’s Hospice 225,450
St Giles Hospice 213,793
St Helena Hospice 237,083
St John’s Hospice, Lancaster 126,624
St Johns, London 147,500
St Joseph’s Hospice Association 66,973
St Joseph’s Hospice, HACKNEY 313,531
St Leonard’s Hospice 144,606
St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice 84,318
St Luke’s Hospice (Basildon) 256,843
St Luke’s Hospice (Harrow & Brent) 129,220
St Luke’s Hospice (Sheffield) 223,481
St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth 176,616
St Margaret’s Hospice - SOMERSET 204,046
St Mary’s Hospice 86,382
St Michael’s Hospice (Hereford) 166,755
St Michael’s Hospice (North Hampshire) Basingstoke 86,086
St Michael’s hospice, Hastings 146,943
St Nicholas Hospice Care 97,852
St Oswald’s Hospice 252,524
St Peter & St James Hospice & Continuing Care Centre 78,032
St Peter’s Hospice (BRISTOL) 251,252
St Raphael’s Hospice 131,769
St Richard’s Hospice (WORCESTER) 172,108
St Rocco’s Hospice 88,421
St Teresa’s Hospice 76,912
St Wilfrid’s Hospice (EASTBOURNE) 179,191
St Wilfrid’s Hospice (SOUTH COAST) - Chichester 141,670
Sue Ryder unadjusted 1,250,000
Teesside Hospice Care Foundation 74,899
Thames Hospice 224,843
The Martlets Hospice 253,129
The Myton Hospices 223,905
The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House 81,531
The Prince of Wales Hospice 70,669
The Rowans Hospice 171,289
The Shakespeare Hospice 32,216
Treetops Hospice Care 65,496
Trinity Hospice & Palliative Care Services 205,071
Tynedale Hospice at Home 16,145
Wakefield Hospice 78,381
Weldmar Hospicecare Trust 177,100
Weston Hospicecare 71,633
Wigan & Leigh Hospice 123,224
Willen Hospice 143,687
Willow Burn Hospice 24,014
Willow Wood Hospice 60,478
Willowbrook Hospice 99,908
Wirral Hospice St John’s 131,516
Woking Hospice 160,768
Woodlands Hospice 20,172
Zoe’s Place - Baby Hospice 75,336
   
   

