Hospices receive multi-million pound boost to improve facilities
The government has confirmed the release of £25 million for upgrades and refurbishments today for hospices across England,
- An additional £75 million will be available from April as part of the largest investment in hospices in a generation.
- The funding will modernise facilities, improve IT systems and ensure patients receive the highest quality care.
Families across England will start to see improved end-of-life care as the government brings in major upgrades to hospice services nationwide.
New investments in hospices will make sure people receive compassionate care in comfortable, dignified surroundings during their most vulnerable moments by creating outdoor gardens where memories can be shared and upgrading patient rooms, so they feel more like home.
Every change is focused on supporting families when they need it most.
The improvements will help ensure that during life’s most challenging moments, patients and their loved ones receive the highest quality care in the most appropriate and comfortable settings.
Hospices will begin receiving £25 million for facility upgrades and refurbishments from today as part of the biggest investment into hospices in a generation.
The cash will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, with a further £75 million to follow from April. More than 170 hospices across the country will receive funding, including those run by Marie Curie and Sue Ryder, as well as independent hospices like Zoe’s Place in Liverpool.
This cash forms a key part of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.
Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:
This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England. From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives.
Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities.
The immediate cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the department, will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.
The larger £75 million investment will support more substantial capital projects, including major building works and facility modernisation, throughout the next financial year.
Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said:
The announcement before Christmas of £100m of additional funding for hospices in England was a significant boost, and today’s news of the allocation of the first £25m of this funding will be a huge relief for our members.
Several years of rapidly rising costs have curtailed the extent to which hospices have been able to invest in their infrastructure for the longer term. This additional support will enable them to do so - and relieve the immediate pressures on hospice finances.
The hospice sector is ready to support the government’s ambition to shift more care into the community. This couldn’t be more important for people approaching the end of life, when it’s vital to have the right care, in the right place.
The greater stability provided by the government’s funding injection this year and next gives us a golden opportunity to now reform the palliative and end of life care system, so it’s fit for the future.
Nick Carroll, Chief Executive of children’s palliative care charity Together for Short Lives, said:
We’re really pleased that the Department of Health and Social Care has moved quickly to finalise the details of this much-needed funding and ensure it is ready for distribution.
We know that children’s hospices across England face an increasingly challenging funding landscape, with costs continuing to rise significantly. This investment will help children’s hospices continue to deliver essential care for seriously ill children and their families across England.
A key focus of the investment will be digital transformation, enabling hospices to modernise their IT systems and improve data sharing between healthcare providers. The funding will also support the development of outreach services, allowing hospices to extend their care beyond their physical buildings. This includes investing in mobile equipment and technology that will help support people who wish to receive end-of-life care in their own homes.
Creating more welcoming spaces for families is another priority, with funding allocated for the renovation of family rooms and outdoor areas. These improvements will provide peaceful, comfortable spaces where families can spend precious time with their loved ones during difficult periods.
The funding forms part of the government’s commitment to improving end-of-life care services across England, so hospices can continue providing exceptional care in the best possible environments.
It also supports the government’s ambitions in the 10 Year Health Plan to shift healthcare out of hospitals into the community and from analogue to digital, to ensure patients and their families receive personalised care in the most appropriate setting.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
- Hospice UK is managing the distribution without charging administration fees.
|BREAKDOWN OF FUNDING
|Acorns Children’s Hospice Trust
|302,003
|Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service
|47,956
|Arthur Rank Hospice Charity
|235,374
|Ashgate Hospicecare
|211,820
|Barnsley Hospice
|80,039
|Bassetlaw Hospice
|7,274
|Beaumond House Community Hospice
|32,852
|Birmingham - adjusted for 12 months
|345,224
|Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice
|73,256
|Blythe House Hospice
|39,958
|Bolton Hospice
|107,466
|Bury Hospice
|61,674
|Butterfly Hospice
|12,215
|Butterwick Hospice Limited
|60,656
|Campden Home Nursing
|23,060
|Children’s Hospice South West
|275,928
|Claire House Children’s Hospice
|172,160
|Community Hospice for Greenwich & Bexley
|231,143
|Compton Hospice
|217,778
|Cornwall Hospice Care
|161,125
|Demelza Hospice Care for Children - Demelza Kent
|242,135
|Derian House Children’s Hospice
|115,875
|Dorothy House Hospice Care
|297,862
|Douglas Macmillan Hospice
|328,758
|Dove Cottage Day Hospice
|9,309
|Dove House Hospice
|111,822
|Dr Kershaw’s Hospice
|92,588
|Earl Mountbatten Hospice
|332,433
|East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
|222,453
|East Cheshire Hospice
|130,738
|East Lancashire Hospice
|85,513
|Eden Valley Hospice
|92,849
|Ellenor
|137,518
|Farleigh Hospice
|268,268
|Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice
|75,232
|Francis House Children’s Hospice
|152,127
|Garden House Hospice
|124,170
|Great Oaks, Dean Forest Hospice
|25,137
|Halton Haven Hospice
|55,394
|Harlington Hospice Association
|116,191
|Hartlepool & District Hospice
|60,881
|Haven House Children’s Hospice
|88,446
|Havens Hospices
|261,310
|Heart of Kent Hospice
|97,348
|Helen & Douglas House
|136,890
|Hope House Children’s Hospices (Hope House)
|144,966
|Hospice at Home West Cumbria
|33,871
|Hospice at Home, Carlisle and North Lakeland
|31,287
|Hospice Care for Burnley & Pendle
|95,256
|Hospice in the Weald
|199,653
|Hospice of St Francis (Berkhamsted)
|121,619
|Hospice of the Good Shepherd
|81,185
|HospiceCare North Northumberland
|18,653
|Hospiscare (Exeter)
|180,911
|Isabel Hospice
|120,401
|Jessie May
|22,929
|John Eastwood Hospice
|12,573
|Julia’s House Ltd.
|131,315
|Kate’s Home Nursing
|8,843
|Katharine House Hospice (Banbury)
|35,454
|Katharine House Hospice (Stafford)
|97,658
|Keech Hospice Care
|189,753
|Kemp Hospice Trust
|21,942
|Kirkwood Hospice
|160,020
|Lakelands Hospice
|9,251
|Lawrence Home Nursing
|9,586
|Lewis-Manning Hospice
|49,050
|Lindsey Lodge Hospice
|78,577
|Longfield
|50,229
|LOROS Leicestershire & Rutland Hospice
|302,751
|Marie Curie unadjusted
|1,250,000
|Martin House Children’s Hospice
|148,596
|Mary Ann Evans Hospice
|37,177
|Mary Stevens Hospice
|83,256
|Naomi House & Jacksplace Children’s Hospice
|122,736
|Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice
|114,605
|North Devon Hospice
|104,128
|North London Hospice
|283,640
|Nottinghamshire Hospice
|72,123
|Oakhaven Hospice
|157,402
|Overgate Hospice
|85,938
|Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice
|280,455
|Pilgrims Hospices in East Kent, Canterbury
|290,911
|Primrose Hospice
|29,035
|Princess Alice Hospice
|264,319
|Priscilla Bacon
|3,958
|Prospect Hospice
|127,153
|Queenscourt Hospice
|137,157
|Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People
|145,128
|Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care
|278,579
|Richard House Children’s Hospice
|85,846
|Rosemary Foundation - Hospice at Home
|17,247
|Rossendale Hospice
|25,229
|Rotherham Hospice
|121,115
|Rowcroft - The Torbay & South Devon Hospice
|158,301
|Royal Trinity Hospice
|318,609
|Saint Catherine’s Hospice (Scaraborough)
|104,720
|Saint Francis Hospice
|191,131
|Saint Michael’s Hospice (Harrogate)
|140,243
|Severn Hospice
|229,964
|Shipston Home Nursing
|10,206
|Shooting Star CHASE
|169,787
|Sidmouth Hospice at Home
|16,934
|Sobell House Hospice
|78,633
|South Bucks Hospice
|19,251
|Springhill Hospice
|111,983
|St Andrew’s Hospice (Grimsby)
|92,589
|St Ann’s Hospice (Cheadle, Cheshire)
|228,447
|St Barnabas Hospices (Sussex)
|368,232
|St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice
|236,601
|St Catherine’s Hospice (Crawley)
|203,142
|St Catherine’s Hospice (Lancashire)
|166,720
|St Christopher’s Hospice
|526,754
|St Clare Hospice (West Essex)
|144,945
|St Cuthbert’s Hospice
|68,486
|St Elizabeth Hospice
|239,262
|St Gemma’s Hospice
|225,450
|St Giles Hospice
|213,793
|St Helena Hospice
|237,083
|St John’s Hospice, Lancaster
|126,624
|St Johns, London
|147,500
|St Joseph’s Hospice Association
|66,973
|St Joseph’s Hospice, HACKNEY
|313,531
|St Leonard’s Hospice
|144,606
|St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice
|84,318
|St Luke’s Hospice (Basildon)
|256,843
|St Luke’s Hospice (Harrow & Brent)
|129,220
|St Luke’s Hospice (Sheffield)
|223,481
|St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth
|176,616
|St Margaret’s Hospice - SOMERSET
|204,046
|St Mary’s Hospice
|86,382
|St Michael’s Hospice (Hereford)
|166,755
|St Michael’s Hospice (North Hampshire) Basingstoke
|86,086
|St Michael’s hospice, Hastings
|146,943
|St Nicholas Hospice Care
|97,852
|St Oswald’s Hospice
|252,524
|St Peter & St James Hospice & Continuing Care Centre
|78,032
|St Peter’s Hospice (BRISTOL)
|251,252
|St Raphael’s Hospice
|131,769
|St Richard’s Hospice (WORCESTER)
|172,108
|St Rocco’s Hospice
|88,421
|St Teresa’s Hospice
|76,912
|St Wilfrid’s Hospice (EASTBOURNE)
|179,191
|St Wilfrid’s Hospice (SOUTH COAST) - Chichester
|141,670
|Sue Ryder unadjusted
|1,250,000
|Teesside Hospice Care Foundation
|74,899
|Thames Hospice
|224,843
|The Martlets Hospice
|253,129
|The Myton Hospices
|223,905
|The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House
|81,531
|The Prince of Wales Hospice
|70,669
|The Rowans Hospice
|171,289
|The Shakespeare Hospice
|32,216
|Treetops Hospice Care
|65,496
|Trinity Hospice & Palliative Care Services
|205,071
|Tynedale Hospice at Home
|16,145
|Wakefield Hospice
|78,381
|Weldmar Hospicecare Trust
|177,100
|Weston Hospicecare
|71,633
|Wigan & Leigh Hospice
|123,224
|Willen Hospice
|143,687
|Willow Burn Hospice
|24,014
|Willow Wood Hospice
|60,478
|Willowbrook Hospice
|99,908
|Wirral Hospice St John’s
|131,516
|Woking Hospice
|160,768
|Woodlands Hospice
|20,172
|Zoe’s Place - Baby Hospice
|75,336