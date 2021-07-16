140 companies honoured for outstanding support towards the Armed Forces

Representing the highest badge of honour, Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards are awarded to those that employ and support those who serve, veterans and their families.

This year’s awardees brings the total number of Gold holders to 493.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty said:

I would like to thank all the organisations who have proven their support for the Defence community during such unprecedented and challenging times.

The vast range of those recognised this year demonstrates how employing the Armed Forces community makes a truly positive and beneficial impact for all employers, regardless of size, sector or location.

To win an award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

This year, organisations include NHS trusts, educational institutions, financial services, hotels, charities, law firms, police services, football clubs and museums. Nearly 50 per cent are a small or medium-sized enterprises and 72 per cent are private companies, demonstrating the wide range of organisations offering support to the military community regardless of size, sector or location.

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank said:

I am absolutely delighted that Metro Bank has been recognised with this prestigious award. We are dedicated in our commitment to support both those that currently serve and those that have served our country including veterans, reservists and forces’ families, as well as the communities in which they reside. Metro Bank will continue to honour and support this special community.

Rob Robson, Director of Levertech said:

Everyone at Levertech is delighted to be awarded Gold in the UK Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. We are proud of our record of working together as a business to support the Armed Forces community, be that through policies aimed at our Reservist and veteran employees, donations to military charities, or sharing our commitment to the scheme with our team, our clients and our supply chain.

We recognise the knowledge, transferable skills and comradery that Veterans and Reservists bring to our company and their contribution to wider society. We are determined to continue to improve the support we provide and increase our wider advocacy for the Armed Forces Community.

Find out more about the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme