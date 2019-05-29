Open consultation

UK SMI ID 3: identification of Listeria species

Public Health England is seeking views on the UK Standards for Microbiology Investigations ID 3, which apply to Listeria species.

Public Health England has opened a consultation in joint partnership with professional organisations.

This consultation asks for feedback about the UK Standards for Microbiology Investigations ID 3 - identification of Listeria species, and other non sporing Gram positive rods, except Corynebacterium.

Please do not add track changes to the PDF document and submit it through the survey form. A Microsoft Word version is available on request.

We have refined the process so that UK SMI users can comment more easily if they see no requirement for amendments to the document out for consultation.

Use this form to provide comments or amendments for ID 3

Use this form if you have no amendments for ID 3

ID 3: open consultation draft

Ref: PHE publications gateway number GW-431 PDF, 1.02MB, 21 pages

