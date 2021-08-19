Open consultation

UK COVID-19 device product market: call for evidence

Department of Health and Social Care
19 August 2021
18 August 2021 — See all updates

Summary

This is a call for evidence regarding the mandatory validation of COVID-19 test kits and detection devices by the government prior to entry to the UK market.

Consultation description

The government is seeking evidence and analysis on the following areas:

  • costs for individual businesses involved in the domestic COVID-19 test kit sector
  • scale and nature of domestic COVID-19 test kit activity, including manufacturing and trading
  • scale and nature of activities abroad which are integral to our existing domestic COVID-19 test kit supply and market
  • the direction of the COVID-19 test kit market

We welcome all evidence and analysis any stakeholder can provide on these broad topics. We are particularly interested in responses from:

  • manufacturers of COVID-19 or other diagnostic tests
  • distributors of COVID-19 or other diagnostic tests
  • academics and experts in the diagnostics industry
  • think tanks and other research groups with relevant insight

The results of this call for evidence will help to shape the policy and the resultant analysis will be published in the impact assessment underpinning the policy.

The call for evidence will run for 4 weeks. The call for evidence document provides further guidance.

How to respond

Read the ‘UK market for COVID-19 detection devices: call for evidence’ for background on the policy and legislation in this document.

Respond by downloading the ‘UK COVID-19 device product market: call for evidence template’ in OpenDocument (ODT) or MS Word Document format below. Fill in your responses to the questions and email the form to validation@dhsc.gov.uk.

