Private coronavirus (COVID-19) testing validation

We are seeking your views to help inform the government’s policy on the validation of private COVID-19 detection tests. The easiest way to participate in the call for evidence as an individual is by completing the public survey.

We also welcome written submissions from individuals or businesses involved in the manufacturer, distribution and retail of COVID-19 tests. Written submissions can include the contribution of data, research and other reports of relevance.

The consulation will run for a period of 4 weeks and everyone aged 16 and over is welcome to contribute.

The consultation document provides further guidance.