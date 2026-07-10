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Open consultation

Tobacco and vapes: packaging, appearance and display

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
10 July 2026

Summary

Proposals for regulating tobacco, vaping and nicotine product packaging, device appearance and retail displays, to implement the Tobacco and Vapes Act.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We are seeking views on proposals to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products under the Tobacco and Vapes Act. The proposals cover:

  • packaging for some tobacco products, cigarette papers, herbal smoking products, heated tobacco devices and vaping and nicotine products
  • the appearance of heated tobacco devices and vapes
  • where shops can display herbal smoking products, cigarette papers, heated and other tobacco-related devices and vaping and nicotine products

These proposals apply across the UK and have been developed with the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. We want to reduce the appeal of these products, particularly to children and young people, while supporting adult smokers to quit.

We have also published consultation stage impact assessments alongside this consultation.

See the Welsh version.

Documents

Tobacco and vapes: packaging, appearance and display

HTML

Standardising packaging for vaping products and nicotine products: impact assessment

PDF, 1010 KB, 93 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Standardised packaging and pack inserts for tobacco products: impact assessment

PDF, 1.04 MB, 97 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Restricting the appearance of vapes and heated tobacco products: impact assessment

PDF, 1.06 MB, 73 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Restricting the display of vaping, nicotine products and tobacco related devices and products: impact assessment

PDF, 1.02 MB, 112 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

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Updates to this page

Published 10 July 2026

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