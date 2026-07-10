Tobacco and vapes: packaging, appearance and display
Consultation description
We are seeking views on proposals to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products under the Tobacco and Vapes Act. The proposals cover:
- packaging for some tobacco products, cigarette papers, herbal smoking products, heated tobacco devices and vaping and nicotine products
- the appearance of heated tobacco devices and vapes
- where shops can display herbal smoking products, cigarette papers, heated and other tobacco-related devices and vaping and nicotine products
These proposals apply across the UK and have been developed with the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. We want to reduce the appeal of these products, particularly to children and young people, while supporting adult smokers to quit.
We have also published consultation stage impact assessments alongside this consultation.
See the Welsh version.