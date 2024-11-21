Open consultation

Tackling modern slavery in NHS procurement: proposed regulations and guidance

Department of Health and Social Care
21 November 2024

Applies to England

Summary

Government is inviting views on the draft National Health Service (Procurement, Slavery and Human Trafficking) Regulations 2024 and accompanying guidance.

Consultation description

It is the government’s view that the NHS has a significant role to play in combatting modern slavery through taking steps to ensure that NHS supply chains and business activities are free from ethical and labour standards abuses. 

The consultation is seeking views on a wide range of considerations including:

  • how the regulations will be implemented
  • the impact of the regulations on tackling modern slavery
  • how frameworks and dynamic markets (as defined within the Procurement Act 2023) should assess and manage modern slavery risks
  • how public bodies want to be supported to implement these new duties

This consultation is open to public bodies, suppliers and interested members of the public.

Tackling modern slavery in NHS procurement: proposed regulations and guidance

Tackling modern slavery in NHS procurement (draft guidance)

National Health Service (Procurement, Slavery and Human Trafficking) Regulations 2024 (draft regulations)

Impact assessment of the NHS (Procurement, Slavery and Human Trafficking) Regulations 2024

Updates to this page

Published 21 November 2024

