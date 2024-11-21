Tackling modern slavery in NHS procurement: proposed regulations and guidance
Applies to England
It is the government’s view that the NHS has a significant role to play in combatting modern slavery through taking steps to ensure that NHS supply chains and business activities are free from ethical and labour standards abuses.
The consultation is seeking views on a wide range of considerations including:
- how the regulations will be implemented
- the impact of the regulations on tackling modern slavery
- how frameworks and dynamic markets (as defined within the Procurement Act 2023) should assess and manage modern slavery risks
- how public bodies want to be supported to implement these new duties
This consultation is open to public bodies, suppliers and interested members of the public.