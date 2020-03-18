Single dose of HPV vaccine: call for evidence from the JCVI

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ) is asking for evidence to support a review of possible changes to the human papillomavirus ( HPV ) immunisation programme.

JCVI is interested in relevant evidence to support consideration of the potential to move to a single-dose schedule of HPV vaccine for the routine programme and other alternative dose HPV schedules.

This call for evidence may be of particular interest to those who work in the field of HPV and immunisation, including: