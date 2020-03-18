Open consultation

Single dose of HPV vaccine: call for evidence from the JCVI

Published 18 March 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Summary

The JCVI is seeking evidence to inform possible changes to the HPV immunisation programme. We would like evidence around one-dose schedules for the HPV vaccine.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is asking for evidence to support a review of possible changes to the human papillomavirus (HPV) immunisation programme.

JCVI is interested in relevant evidence to support consideration of the potential to move to a single-dose schedule of HPV vaccine for the routine programme and other alternative dose HPV schedules.

This call for evidence may be of particular interest to those who work in the field of HPV and immunisation, including:

  • academics
  • clinical researchers
  • clinicians
  • mathematical modellers
  • health economists
  • public health practitioners
  • sexual health
  • charities
  • implementation commissioning and delivery

  • the pharmaceutical industry

Documents

JCVI call for evidence: list of questions

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 18 March 2020