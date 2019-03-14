Review of the National Autism Strategy ‘Think Autism': call for evidence
Download the full outcome
Detail of outcome
The responses to this national call for evidence have now been collected and analysed. The research involved 2 surveys, of 2,745 responses and 7 focus groups. This document provides a summary of the findings from the call for evidence.
The findings have helped us to develop a better understanding of autistic people and their families’ experiences across England, and have shaped the focus of the new autism strategy, The national strategy for autistic children, young people and adults: 2021 to 2026, as well as the actions we are taking to improve people’s lives.
Original consultation
Consultation description
In April 2014 the government published ‘Think Autism’, a strategy for meeting the needs of autistic adults in England. The strategy supports the Autism Act 2009.
This year the Department of Health and Social Care, working with the Department for Education, will review the strategy and extend it to cover children as well as adults.
To help us do this, we want to hear about people’s experiences of care and support.
This call for evidence is for England only. It will be of particular interest to:
- autistic people – adults, children and young people
- their families
- their carers
- organisations and professionals that provide care and support to autistic people or work with autistic people
We will use the results to find out where people think progress has been made and where more needs to be done in the future.
Documents
Last updated 21 July 2021 + show all updates
-
Added the summary of findings.
-
First published.