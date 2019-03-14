Review of the National Autism Strategy ‘Think Autism': call for evidence

In April 2014 the government published ‘Think Autism’, a strategy for meeting the needs of autistic adults in England. The strategy supports the Autism Act 2009.

This year the Department of Health and Social Care, working with the Department for Education, will review the strategy and extend it to cover children as well as adults.

To help us do this, we want to hear about people’s experiences of care and support.

This call for evidence is for England only. It will be of particular interest to:

autistic people – adults, children and young people

their families

their carers

organisations and professionals that provide care and support to autistic people or work with autistic people

We will use the results to find out where people think progress has been made and where more needs to be done in the future.