Reforming the national Clinical Excellence Awards scheme
Consultation description
This consultation asks for your views on:
- increasing the number of new CEAs
- removing time-based ‘progression’ between the award levels, with the level of awards linked to the impact of achievement
- changes to the domains for assessing national CEA applications
- the role of citations and ranking by accredited national nominating bodies and specialist societies
- retaining the 5-year award period, but ending the current renewals process for awards
- how to ensure award holders maintain excellence during the period covered by a CEA
We would like to hear from medical and dental consultants and academic GPs, doctors in training, NHS trusts and foundation trusts, Medical Royal Colleges, representative organisations, trade unions, the National Institute for Health Research, Health Education England and other medical and health-focused institutions who may also be interested in responding to this consultation.
Published 24 March 2021