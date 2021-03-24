Open consultation

Reforming the national Clinical Excellence Awards scheme

Department of Health and Social Care, Welsh Government, and Advisory Committee on Clinical Excellence Awards
24 March 2021
Wales and England

The Advisory Committee on Clinical Excellence Awards (ACCEA) wants your views on reforms to the national Clinical Excellence Award (CEA) scheme, with the aim of introducing a new scheme from April 2022.

Consultation description

This consultation asks for your views on:

  • increasing the number of new CEAs
  • removing time-based ‘progression’ between the award levels, with the level of awards linked to the impact of achievement
  • changes to the domains for assessing national CEA applications
  • the role of citations and ranking by accredited national nominating bodies and specialist societies
  • retaining the 5-year award period, but ending the current renewals process for awards
  • how to ensure award holders maintain excellence during the period covered by a CEA

We would like to hear from medical and dental consultants and academic GPs, doctors in training, NHS trusts and foundation trusts, Medical Royal Colleges, representative organisations, trade unions, the National Institute for Health Research, Health Education England and other medical and health-focused institutions who may also be interested in responding to this consultation.

Reforming the national Clinical Excellence Awards Scheme

