Pre-employment checks for health and care volunteers

Department of Health and Social Care
19 September 2023

Applies to England

Seeks views on the proposal to remove the statutory requirement for a full employment history when appointing volunteers in health and care settings.

Consultation description

This consultation sets out our proposal to change the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 to remove the need to obtain a full employment history when appointing health and care volunteers.

The consultation asks whether the full employment history requirement poses challenges to the appointment process and whether it is necessary to inform appointment decisions. We’re also seeking to understand whether the remaining required pre-employment checks would be enough to ensure the suitability of volunteer applicants.

We’re seeking views from:

  • service providers
  • volunteer managers
  • voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations
  • volunteers
  • staff and the public

Consultation on the proposal to remove the statutory requirement for a full employment history when appointing health and care volunteers

