Pre-employment checks for health and care volunteers
Applies to England
Consultation description
This consultation sets out our proposal to change the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014 to remove the need to obtain a full employment history when appointing health and care volunteers.
The consultation asks whether the full employment history requirement poses challenges to the appointment process and whether it is necessary to inform appointment decisions. We’re also seeking to understand whether the remaining required pre-employment checks would be enough to ensure the suitability of volunteer applicants.
We’re seeking views from:
- service providers
- volunteer managers
- voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations
- volunteers
- staff and the public