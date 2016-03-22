Pharmacy dispensing models and displaying prices on medicines
The government has published its response to the 2016 consultation on pharmacy dispensing models and displaying prices on medicines. Following the consultation, work on the proposals it set out was paused and no regulatory changes were made as a result of the consultation.
Original consultation
Consultation description
Update: Following responses to the consultation, we are exploring some of the issues raised with stakeholders – see letter to pharmacy stakeholders’ representative bodies for more information.
This consultation seeks views on proposed changes to medicines legislation. These changes are to:
-
allow independent pharmacists to make use of ‘hub and spoke’ dispensing models – a ‘hub’ pharmacy dispenses medicines on a large scale, often by making use of automation, preparing and assembling the medicines for regular ‘spoke’ pharmacies that supply the medicines to the patient
-
allow the price of medicines and a statement on how the costs of medicines are met to be published on dispensing labels should this be required for NHS medicines dispensed as part of the NHS pharmaceutical services
-
clarify the current dispensing label requirements for monitored dosage systems and medicines supplied under patient group directions
-
amend the pharmacists’ exemption in section 10 of the Medicines Act, regarding the preparation and assembly of medicines, following a judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union.
Documents
