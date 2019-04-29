Opt-out organ donation: organs and tissues excluded from the new system

In April 2019, the government held a consultation to find out people’s view on the organs, tissues and cells that should be excluded from the new opt-out organ donation system and will still need ‘express consent’. This means that people will have to give their explicit permission for certain parts of the body to be donated.

The government’s response sets out the list of organs, tissues and cells that will need a person’s express consent before being donated.

The list introduces an additional safeguard to ensure that the new system will only apply to routine transplants, to help those waiting for a life-saving or life-enhancing transplant. Novel and rare transplants will be excluded from the opt-out organ donation system when they become available in the UK.