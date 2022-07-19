Open consultation

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed uplifts to the member contribution tier thresholds

19 July 2022

Applies to England and Wales

We want your views on the proposed uplifts to the thresholds from 1 October 2022 and the draft amending regulations on these threshold changes.

This consultation closes at

Further to the consultation NHS Pension Scheme: proposed changes to member contributions from 1 April 2022 and the associated regulations, this consultation document sets out how the pensionable earnings thresholds in the member contribution structure will be uplifted to account for the Agenda for Change pay increase.

The consultation document also includes part of a table that was omitted from and the draft regulations contain technical amendment to correct this omission.

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed uplifts to the member contribution tier thresholds from 1 October 2022

Draft SI: NHS Pension Scheme member contributions

nhspsconsultations@dhsc.gov.uk

NHS Pensions Policy Team
Department of Health and Social Care
Area 2NE Quarry House
Quarry Hill
Leeds
LS2 7UE

Published 19 July 2022