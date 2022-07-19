NHS Pension Scheme: proposed uplifts to the member contribution tier thresholds
Applies to England and Wales
Consultation description
Further to the consultation NHS Pension Scheme: proposed changes to member contributions from 1 April 2022 and the associated regulations, this consultation document sets out how the pensionable earnings thresholds in the member contribution structure will be uplifted to account for the Agenda for Change pay increase.
The consultation document also includes part of a table that was omitted from and the draft regulations contain technical amendment to correct this omission.
