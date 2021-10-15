Open consultation

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed changes to member contributions

Department of Health and Social Care
15 October 2021

Applies to England and Wales

Summary

DHSC are seeking views on proposals for a new member contribution structure in the NHS Pension Scheme which will be implemented from 1 April 2022.

Consultation description

The consultation seeks views from interested parties on a new member contribution structure which makes changes to recognise that all members of the NHS Pension Scheme will be building up career-average benefits from 1 April 2022. The proposal includes basing members’ contribution rates on their actual annual salaries and reduces the cross-subsidy between higher and lower earners.

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed changes to member contributions from 1 April 2022

