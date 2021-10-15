NHS Pension Scheme: proposed changes to member contributions
Applies to England and Wales
Consultation description
The consultation seeks views from interested parties on a new member contribution structure which makes changes to recognise that all members of the NHS Pension Scheme will be building up career-average benefits from 1 April 2022. The proposal includes basing members’ contribution rates on their actual annual salaries and reduces the cross-subsidy between higher and lower earners.
Documents
Ways to respond
Published 15 October 2021