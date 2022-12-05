Open consultation

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed amendments to scheme regulations

Department of Health and Social Care
5 December 2022

Applies to England and Wales

Summary

We want your views on the proposed amendments to the NHS Pension Scheme regulations.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation sets out proposals to amend NHS Pension Scheme regulations, in line with the announcements made in Our plan for patients.

It includes proposals to introduce partial retirement flexibilities to the 1995 Section of the scheme, to remove barriers for staff retiring and returning to work and to facilitate partial retirement for those who wish to do so.

It also introduces a solution to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) disconnect issue, to reduce the risk that some NHS staff, including senior clinicians, could face an annual allowance tax charge as a consequence of the high rate of CPI for September 2022.

Thirdly, the consultation proposes amendments to NHS Pension Scheme access policy to allow staff working in primary care networks (PCNs) to continue to access the scheme.

Finally, it proposes amendments to the member contribution structure to ensure general practitioners pay the correct contribution rate over a full scheme year.

NHS Pension Scheme: proposed amendments to scheme regulations

Ways to respond

Respond online

Email to:

nhspsconsultations@dhsc.gov.uk

Write to:

NHS Pensions Policy Team
Department of Health and Social Care
Area 2NE Quarry House
Quarry Hill
Leeds
LS2 7UE

Published 5 December 2022