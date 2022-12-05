NHS Pension Scheme: proposed amendments to scheme regulations

This consultation sets out proposals to amend NHS Pension Scheme regulations, in line with the announcements made in Our plan for patients.

It includes proposals to introduce partial retirement flexibilities to the 1995 Section of the scheme, to remove barriers for staff retiring and returning to work and to facilitate partial retirement for those who wish to do so.

It also introduces a solution to the Consumer Price Index ( CPI ) disconnect issue, to reduce the risk that some NHS staff, including senior clinicians, could face an annual allowance tax charge as a consequence of the high rate of CPI for September 2022.

Thirdly, the consultation proposes amendments to NHS Pension Scheme access policy to allow staff working in primary care networks (PCNs) to continue to access the scheme.

Finally, it proposes amendments to the member contribution structure to ensure general practitioners pay the correct contribution rate over a full scheme year.