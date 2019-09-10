Consultation outcome

NHS Pension Scheme: increased flexibility

Published 11 September 2019
Last updated 3 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
This consultation has concluded

NHS Pension Scheme pension flexibility: response to consultation

Detail of outcome

The Department of Health and Social Care received more than 2,200 responses to this consultation and has published a summary of the responses and what the next steps will be.

Original consultation

Summary

Have your say on a new set of proposals to offer more flexibility to senior clinicians in the NHS Pension Scheme.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

We are consulting on a new set of proposals to offer senior clinicians more control over their pensions growth, so they can continue to provide the services that patients need.

Senior NHS clinicians are concerned that pension tax charges are making them retire early or change their working habits.

The new plans go significantly beyond the 50:50 flexibility previously proposed. The new proposals include:

  • a ‘flexible accrual’ option where members can choose an accrual level in 10% increments
  • the option to ‘fine tune’ pension growth towards the end of the scheme year, when total earnings are clearer

NHS pension scheme: increased flexibility – consultation document

NHS pension scheme: increased flexibility – consultation document (PDF version)

Published 11 September 2019
