NHS Pension Scheme: increased flexibility
Download the full outcome
Detail of outcome
The Department of Health and Social Care received more than 2,200 responses to this consultation and has published a summary of the responses and what the next steps will be.
Original consultation
Consultation description
We are consulting on a new set of proposals to offer senior clinicians more control over their pensions growth, so they can continue to provide the services that patients need.
Senior NHS clinicians are concerned that pension tax charges are making them retire early or change their working habits.
The new plans go significantly beyond the 50:50 flexibility previously proposed. The new proposals include:
- a ‘flexible accrual’ option where members can choose an accrual level in 10% increments
- the option to ‘fine tune’ pension growth towards the end of the scheme year, when total earnings are clearer
Documents
Last updated 3 February 2021 + show all updates
-
Added the outcome document.
-
Added consultation document in PDF format.
-
First published.