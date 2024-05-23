NHS Constitution: 10 year review (easy read)
Applies to England
Consultation description
The NHS is made up of lots of different services. Things like:
- hospitals
- local doctors
- nurses who visit you at home
- dentists
- pharmacies
- mental health services and hospitals
The NHS Constitution is a very important book. It tells us about:
- the rules and laws that the NHS has to follow
- what promises the NHS makes to patients and staff
- what your rights are when you use NHS services
We have had a look at the NHS Constitution. There are some things we think we need to change or add in. This survey tells you about some ideas for changes we want to make.
Please read our survey and answer our questions. Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.
Or you can print and post this document with your answers to:
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.