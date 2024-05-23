NHS Constitution: 10 year review (easy read)

The NHS is made up of lots of different services. Things like:

hospitals

local doctors

nurses who visit you at home

dentists

pharmacies

mental health services and hospitals

The NHS Constitution is a very important book. It tells us about:

the rules and laws that the NHS has to follow

what promises the NHS makes to patients and staff

what your rights are when you use NHS services

We have had a look at the NHS Constitution. There are some things we think we need to change or add in. This survey tells you about some ideas for changes we want to make.

Please read our survey and answer our questions. Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print and post this document with your answers to:

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU



You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.